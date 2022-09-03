Norway designers craft T-shirts to support Ukraine

Barbara Lane and Kathy Tibbetts at Hot Colors Screen Printing and Design are selling T-shirts for $20 each to donate to the United Methodist Committee on Relief.

NORWAY, Maine — In 2022, in the era of electronics and social media, watching a war like the one in Ukraine unfold seemed almost unfathomable, but pictures and videos of people fleeing and suffering are on our screens in nearly every app and browser. That has some people thousands of miles away in Maine asking what they can do to help.

Hot Colors Screen Printing and Design is on Route 26 near the Norway and Oxford town line. Barbara Lane of Peru has been its owner since 2003. She has been screen-printing for 35 years.

"It's exciting," Lane said, noting her favorite part is creating the design for shirts. "It's a fun job."

A screen-printing duo in Norway is making an effort to support Ukraine with original t-shirts. I’ll introduce you to Barbara Lane and Kathy Tibbetts amd tell you about their project on @newscentermaine at 6:30 a.m. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/jRzMF8040U — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) March 9, 2022

The wall at the entrance of the quaint workspace is decorated with T-shirts of all colors, printed with the names of different organizations, like local sports teams and theater groups, that have commissioned Lane over the years. Now, she's hoping to make an international impact, designing shirts that indicate Maine is standing in solidarity with Ukraine. They read, "...and Maine said to Ukraine, 'We will pray for Peace.'"

"It really was a spur of the moment thing," Lane said, later adding, "When you see something on the news every single night about Ukraine, you just want to do something, and that's how we should all live."

Lane said she learned the value of helping others from her parents, so she loves to give back now. She also said she grew up during the Vietnam War, and the conflict in Ukraine has brought back some sad memories for her.

Tibbetts said she was not at all thrown off by Lane's idea to create T-shirts.

"Well, I wasn't surprised because she likes to help people," Tibbetts said, adding she's more than happy to be helping to make this project happen.

"It feels good. It's something I can [do to] help," Tibbetts said. "With others, buying the shirts [is] something they can do."

With help from her pastor, Robin Chaput, Lane found a charity to donate her proceeds: United Methodist Committee on Relief, or UMCOR. Chaput told NEWS CENTER Maine that 100 percent of the money given to UMCOR goes toward the donor's intended use.

"Even if it gives somebody some water or some food or some diapers or something, you know it'll be good," Lane said.