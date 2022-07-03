Maine-made Ukrainian flags in high demand

Store president Bill Swain said 20% of the proceeds from the sales of the Ukrainian flag will directly support people in that country.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Many people are looking for ways to support Ukraine. A flag company in Skowhegan, 1901 Maine Flag, has seen demand for the Ukrainian flag soar.



This week, stitchers will be busy putting together the yellow and blue as symbols of support and solidarity.



Store president Bill Swain said 20% of the proceeds from sales of the Ukrainian flag would directly support people in that country.

"We selected the Central World Kitchen as the beneficiary of the flag sales. They are already on the ground feeding people, and we figured that's the fastest way that people's money can have a real impact. And we figured we could do some of the labor here and get these out there so people can show their support for the Ukrainian people."

The company is working on 80 orders right now, including one heading to the Blaine House in Augusta.

"We are getting contacted by folks who want to find a way where they can get a Maine-made Ukraine flag," Swain said.

The blue and yellow fabric is dwindling fast at 1901 Maine Flag.

Stitcher Charlene Goodridge says she’s turning fabric into a symbol of pride for Ukraine.

Charlene Goodridge makes flags at the store. She said the Ukrainian flag is easier to put together than the American one.

"I'm guessing that when I get going, I can do at least 100 a day," Goodridge said.

Goodridge has been making flags for five years. She said making these have a meaning of unity.



"I think it's an awesome thing that we are making these flags," Goodridge said. "I'm very proud. I think they need all the help they can get, and 20% of the money goes to Ukraine."



The store is selling the flag in three sizes and prices:

2x3: $18

3x5: $29

5x8: $52

"We are not really in this for profit. We wanted to see if people in Maine could help people in Ukraine. And we figured we could do some of the labor here and get these out there," Swain said.

Swain said he hopes his team will only make these for a short period.

"We would hope that the conflict is settled quickly and that we no longer have to make these flags. But we will support the Ukrainian people as long as they need our support," he said.

Anyone who would like to buy a Ukrainian flag made in Maine at 1901 Maine Flag can click here.