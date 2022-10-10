‘Goonies’ house goes up for sale: See the listing

If you're a fan of the "truffle shuffle," you might recognize this home that's now for sale.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Another famous movie house is hitting the market.

The home where the iconic 1985 movie "The Goonies" was filmed is going up for sale in Astoria, Oregon.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is listed for $1.65 million. The 1,935-square-foot private residence was where character Mikey Walsh, played by Sean Astin, lived in the film and where the "truffle shuffle" was introduced to the world.

Over the years, tourists hoping for a glimpse of the house have flocked to the quiet Oregon neighborhood, which has sometimes caused frustration for neighbors and the city.

Things really came to a head in 2015 around the film's 30th anniversary. With surging crowds coming to visit, the home's owner closed off the property and temporarily put blue tarps up on parts of the house.

Then in 2018, the Astoria City Council enacted a $100 parking fine for the neighborhood in an effort to deter motorists who would illegally park near the home.

Real estate broker Jordan Miller said the current owner is hoping that whoever buys the home will love it as much as her, whether they keep it the same or bring it back to an exact replica from the movie.

It's not the only iconic movie house up for sale at the moment.

The Cleveland home used in the filming of A Christmas Story in 1983 recently went on the market. The asking price, however, has not been made available.

“When we say all this can be yours, we’re serious,” according to the listing. “The entire campus is for sale, which spans a total of 1.3 acres including five buildings on seven parcels. Additionally, there are two public and one private parking lots, and two empty lots, which create room for further expansion."