Best Buy recalls more than 630,000 Insignia air fryers

There have been more than 100 reports of the air fryers starting on fire, burning someone or melting, according to the recall.

WASHINGTON — Are you the owner of an Insignia air fryer? You'll want to check the model number because it could be part of a large recall due to a fire hazard.

Best Buy issued the recall Thursday for around 635,000 Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens sold in the United States, with an additional 137,000 recalled in Canada.

The recall was prompted by 68 reports in the U.S. and 36 reports in Canada of the air fryers catching on fire, burning or melting, with at least two people suffering injuries, according to the notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The units in question were sold online or at Best Buy locations nationwide between November 2018 and February 2022. It includes Insignia's analog air fryer, digital air fryer and the digital air fryer oven ranging from 3.4 to 10 quart models with the following model numbers:

NS-AF32DBK9

NS-AF32MBK9

NS-AF50MBK9

NS-AF53DSS0

NS-AF53MSS0

NS-AF55DBK9

NS-AFO6DBK1

NS-AFO6DSS1

You can find the model number on the rating label on the underside of each unit.

The affected models are made of plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steel finishes.

Best Buy said it is currently in the process of contacting customers who purchased one of these models, but the recall alert said people who own one of these units should immediately stop using the product and can return it to the nearest Best Buy location. Consumers will receive a $50 credit or the amount shown on the purchase receipt if it's higher than $50.