BANGOR, Maine — Maine State Police on Thursday said it would provide an update on its investigation into the April 3 death of Trooper Detective Ben Campbell.

Col. John Cote, chief of the Maine State Police, is expected to address reporters at 11 a.m. at the Maine State Police barracks in Bangor.

RELATED: Maine state trooper killed in 'bizarre' accident along I-95

Campbell died from injuries from a tractor-trailer tire that struck him after coming off a passing truck along Interstate 95 in Hampden.