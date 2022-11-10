Cat, two dogs saved in Standish fire

Standish fire and EMS responded to an "all-hands" fire at a home on River Road on Thursday morning.

STANDISH, Maine — Two dogs and one cat were rescued after a fire at a Standish home on Thursday morning.

Dispatchers at the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center alerted Standish fire and emergency personnel of a reported structure fire on River Road at around 9:46 a.m., according to a Facebook post by Standish Fire-EMS.

A neighbor called in with reports of heavy smoke coming from the single-story ranch, the post stated.

Multiple units arrived at the "all-hands" fire and saved two dogs and one cat from the home. One cat was reportedly found deceased.

The home suffered heavy smoke and heat damage, but most of the fire was kept contained to the living room area, the post reported.

Standish fire and EMS were assisted by units from Hollis, Windham, Gorham, Limington, Baldwin, and Sebago.