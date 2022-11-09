Two charged with robbery, kidnapping in Bangor

David Bennett, 41, of Bangor, and Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, of Pleasant Point, were arrested and charged on Tuesday.

BANGOR, Maine — Two people were arrested and charged with kidnapping and robbery on Tuesday in Bangor.

Bangor police responded to a "report of a male with numerous facial injuries that was holding a firearm in his hand," at around 9:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Bangor Police Department.

Officers reportedly located the male who then turned over the firearm, and the male told them he was at a Court Street home in Bangor earlier with his girlfriend when two other people came to the home and physically assaulted him.

The male was also reportedly cut with an edged weapon, the release states.

"After the initial assault, the victim and his girlfriend were held at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom," the release wrote. "Eventually, the male victim was able to gain control of the handgun and escaped the residence by jumping out of a window."

The female victim was located by police during their investigation of the Court Street home, and both victims were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police arrested and charged David Bennett, 41, of Bangor, and Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, of Pleasant Point, with robbery and kidnapping. Both Bennett and Sockabasin are being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

Bangor police were assisted by detectives from the Bangor Police Criminal Investigation Division during the investigation.