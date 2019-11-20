HOULTON, Maine — A tractor-trailer rolled over Tuesday morning around 4:30 closing one lane of I-95 for a time.

Maine State Police say the tractor-trailer hauling wood pellets went off the road on the on-ramp in Houlton on I-95 southbound. Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was trying to pass a car when he lost control of his loaded flatbed and slid off the road into the median.

No one was injured in the crash.

The truck is owned by HJ Crabbe. A tow truck pulled the tractor-trailer out and the interstate was closed for a brief time.

Police in Houlton assisted Maine State Police with the crash along with the Maine Department of Transportation.

