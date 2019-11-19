AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — Maine State Police and Aroostook County Sheriff's office urged drivers to slow down and even encouraged just staying home if possible early Tuesday morning of November 19 due to severely icy roads.

Maine State Police reports they responded to the scene of a crash in Hersey TWP (just southwest of Houlton) where three separate semi trucks slide off I-95 north from the slick conditions.

No one was seriously injured.

Police said roads are ice covered and continue to deteriorate.

Again, people were encouraged, if possible, to stay home until conditions improve.