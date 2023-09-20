Toddler fatally struck by tow truck in Chelsea crash

The child had reportedly wandered into the roadway and laid down while playing outside.

CHELSEA, Maine — A toddler has died after she was struck by a tow truck while playing outside Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:23 p.m., Maine State Police responded to Windsor Road for a child who had been struck by a tow truck, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

An initial investigation revealed the 21-month-old child was playing outside a Windsor Road home when she "wandered into the roadway and laid down," the release said.

The child was reportedly struck by a 2007 GMC flatbed tow truck headed northbound and driven by a 62-year-old male. "The driver did not realize that it was a child laying in the road until the vehicle struck her," according to the release.

CPR was performed by witnesses and police until fire and rescue crews arrived at the scene. The toddler was reportedly brought to Maine General Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.