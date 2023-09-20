Maine State Police warn of phone scam

Never give out credit card information to anyone claiming to be law enforcement over the phone, troopers said.

State police on Wednesday shared information about phone scammers and urged Mainers to remain aware of suspicious callers.

Maine State Police wrote in a Facebook post that a scammer tried to get financial information from a woman in southern Maine while posing as a detective with the law enforcement agency.

Fortunately, the woman hung up before the scammers could get any of her credit card or bank account numbers. She then reported the incident to police.

"Please remember that a legitimate government agency will never ask for credit card information, gift cards, money orders, or personal or banking information over the phone," state troopers said.

Maine State Police offered the following tips when dealing with potential scammers on the phone:

• Always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls or emails.

• Never use a phone number provided to you from the caller to verify their credibility.

• Never give money or personal information to someone with whom you don't have ties and did not initiate contact with.

• Trust your instincts: if an unknown caller makes you uncomfortable or says things that don't sound right, hang up.

• Take your time. If the caller puts you in fear, requests you to act quickly or states there is an emergency, it’s likely a scam. Scammers create a sense of urgency to get you to act impulsively and without thinking.

"If you think you are the victim of a scam or identity theft, call the Maine Attorney General's Office at 1-800-436-2131," the post stated.

