The week ahead: May 9, 2022

Deadline for moose lottery, Skowhegan Drive-In opens for the season, and pool testing ends in Maine schools. Here are some stories to keep an eye on this week.

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep an eye on this week:

Wednesday, May 11

Time is almost up to apply for a moose hunting license. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is holding a lottery for the licenses in June. That’s set to be a chance drawing, the department said.

If you want to apply, you must also be eligible for a big game hunting license in Maine, and you need to be at least 10 years old by Sept. 26. When you apply for the lottery, you’ll need to have your current hunting license, some personal information like your name and birthday, and your credit or debit card information.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday at midnight. You can find the application here.

Thursday, May 12

A teenager from Rumford is set to be arraigned after allegedly stabbing his grandmother.

The woman called the police back in March saying her grandson stabbed her, according to Rumford Police. When police got to the scene, the woman had multiple stab wounds and they found the teenager with a knife, investigators said. That teen was arrested for aggravated assault.

Thursday also brings us the season opening of the Skowhegan Drive-In. The theater is showing “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” on Friday and Saturday nights.

You can buy tickets online or get them at the box office if you’re using cash. The drive-in is welcoming Mainers from all over the state who have lost their local drive-in theaters, owners say.

Friday, May 13

Pool testing for COVID-19 in Maine’s schools is coming to an end. This comes with an increase in the BA-2 variant, as experts say at-home testing is more effective in tracking the virus’ spread.

The Department of Education is giving out more than one million at-home tests for schools across the state, which should be enough to cover all students and staff in Maine for one testing kit. Those kits include five tests.