Rumford teen accused of stabbing grandmother

The woman suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Rumford teen has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly stabbed his grandmother, according to the Rumford Police Department.

Rumford police received a call shortly after midnight Thursday from a woman who claimed she had been stabbed by her 17-year-old grandson, the release states. Upon arrival, police found the woman who suffered multiple stab injuries not considered life-threatening. She was brought by ambulance to the Rumford Hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The teen was inside the residence when police arrived, and he was taken into custody without incident. According to police, the teen was "armed with a knife" at the time of his arrest.

The 17-year-old was brought to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, and his arraignment has been scheduled to take place at the South Paris District Court on May 12, 2022, according to the release.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.