Report: Staff shortage, "boredom" among factors behind recent Long Creek disturbances

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A new report from the Center for Children's Law and Policy found staff shortages and "boredom" to be among the issues behind recent disruptive incidents at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

The Maine Department of Corrections requested that CCLP assess seven recent incidents of group disturbances at the center.

CCLP looked at the factors behind the incidents in August and September and how they might be related to policies at the center.

After a review that included interviews and touring the facility, CCLP found boredom to be one of the factors behind much of the acting-out behavior by youth at the center.

"With little to do during the day and no staff presence on the pods, youth are left to their own devices and engage in disruptive behavior," the report stated.

Severe and chronic staffing shortages were also noted to be "toxic" to operations at Long Creek.

In response to the report, Randall A. Liberty, commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections, released the following statement:

“We are grateful for the ongoing partnership with CCLP and their perspective of the factors that contributed to the incidents at Long Creek. As a department, we learned from our internal review and have learned further still from the review CCLP provided. Their findings align with many of ours, including the importance of promoting a healthy environment for youth. CCLP’s assessment reaffirms the importance of the actions we have taken at Long Creek since the incidents, including prioritizing social outlets, adding more dedicated staff, and enhancing staff’s ability to ensuring a therapeutic environment.”

