The Falmouth Town Landing is back open after closing due to fuel spill

The beach had been closed since August 10, after a lobster boat spilled about 10-15 gallons of diesel fuel into the water.

FALMOUTH, Maine — The Falmouth Police Department reported in a Facebook post Friday that the Town Landing Beach closure has been lifted.

The beach had been closed since August 10, after a lobster boat spilled diesel fuel into the water.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, a local lobsterman had beached the boat on purpose to do maintenance. When the tide came up, the boat didn’t. When the tide went back down, the boat tipped over and spilled about 10-15 gallons of fuel.

With the cleanup, monitoring, and guidance from the Department of Environmental Protection, Falmouth police said they were given the go ahead to re-open the facility for use.