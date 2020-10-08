Falmouth beach closes after lobster boat spills diesel fuel

For the safety of users, the town said water testing of this area will be increased and monitored before the beach will reopen.

FALMOUTH, Maine — The northern beach at the Falmouth town landing is closed after a lobster boat spilled diesel fuel into the water.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, a local lobsterman had beached the boat on purpose to do maintenance. When the tide came up, the boat didn’t. When the tide went back down, the boat tipped over and spilled the fuel.

The owner estimates 10-15 gallons of diesel was on board. The DEP recovered half of it.

According to the DEP, 10-15 gallons doesn’t sound like a lot but diesel floats so it can disperse over a large area.

Because of the contamination of the shoreline, the town of Falmouth said the DEP has recommended closing the beach until several tide cycles are completed and the water quality is tested. The town said it will post updates on the status of the beach to its social media pages.

According to the town of Falmouth, the Falmouth Police Department, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, is investigating the incident.