Ten Bucks Theatre Company performs 'Romeo and Juliet' outdoors

“Some people are intimidated by Shakespeare, but they shouldn’t be," Director Julie Arnold Lisnet said. “He was a guy just like us.”

BREWER, Maine — On the hills of Indian Trial Park in Brewer, a local theater company has been performing Shakespeare’s plays every summer for nearly twenty years.

This summer, Ten Bucks Theatre Company will be performing "Romeo and Juliet."

“We founded [the company] in 2000 and [we've done] many plays over the course of the years. But every summer, we always do outdoor Shakespeare," Director Julie Arnold Lisnet said.

Doing a play in a park instead of a traditional theater venue comes with its own set of challenges, but the show must go on — even if the wild animals wander through or the wind picks up.

“The natural world is a big part of it here. We have to imagine that this is a villa in Verona, Italy," Ron Lisnet, who is playing the part of Friar Laurence, said.

The performers range from old to young, and new to “been around for a while.” This year’s performance is actress Robin Henry's first time performing in this outdoor space.

“It’s really fun! It’s a lot more fun than I expected!... Lots of bugs," Henry said.

As for Director Julie, actor Ron, and their daughter Natalie Lisnet, they’ve been around for every performance.

“It’s been a family thing for us. Our daughter Natalie is in the show — she’s been doing this since she was 10 years old,” Ron Lisnet said.

Natalie Lisnet says her first show for the Ten Bucks Theatre Company was “Romeo and Juliet” years ago. It’s been exciting for her to do the play again with more experience and a different part.

“It’s fun! You get to meet new people. The cast and the community isn’t the same every time," Natalie Lisnet, who is playing the part of Mercutio, said.

Director Lisnet says that part of her goal of putting on Shakespeare plays year after year is to help people feel more comfortable with the Bard's “fancy” words and themes.

“I love helping people fall in love with him,” Julie Arnold Lisnet said.

“Romeo and Juliet” will be performed both in Brewer and at Fort Knox. Tickets cost $15.

Dates and times can be found on their website or Facebook page.