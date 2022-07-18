Old Town adds more color to the downtown area

Two electrical boxes in Peace Pole Park get a colorful makeover.

OLD TOWN, Maine — As part of an initiative to bring more art and people to Old Town, the city has hired a South Portland Artist to bring some color to its streets.

Graffiti artist Mike Rich spray painted small murals on two traffic light control boxes located in Peace Pole Park.

Funding for the project came in the form of a grant from the Maine Development Foundation and was matched by a local business owner, Alex Gray the owner of KANÙ.

Officials say this is all part of an effort to revitalize the downtown area.

“We are trying to add more art-related projects to the community to make Old Town more inviting, and to give people a place to visit and stay, and enjoy some of the great artwork going on in town,” EJ Roach the director of economic and community development said.



Another recent art project in Old Town was a collaboration between the Penobscot Nation and Leonard Middle School. Officials say they plan to keep efforts going in small increments.