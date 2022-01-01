State Police ask public for help finding missing 67-year-old man from Naples

Police said Mark Conley’s family is very concerned for his well-being. He was last seen on Christmas Eve in the Lewiston area.

NAPLES, Maine — Maine State Police officials are asking the public for help Saturday in the effort to find a missing 67-year-old man from Naples.

Police said Mark Conley’s family is very concerned for his well-being after he did not show up to a Christmas gathering.

Conley was last seen on Christmas Eve, December 24, in the Lewiston area.

According to officials, Conley is 5’8” tall and weighs 200 lbs. He has balding hair, blue eyes, and a grey goatee.

Conley lives in Naples and drives a Silver 2016 Jeep Patriot with a Maine license plate 5823XK.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call them.