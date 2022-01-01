One killed, two hospitalized in New Year's Eve head-on-crash in Bristol.

Karen McCubbin of Bristol was killed. Robert G. Campbell and his 6-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital. Police said speed and alcohol were factors.

BRISTOL, Maine — Officers in Lincoln County are investigating a deadly New Year’s Eve crash in Bristol.

According to officials, Robert G. Campbell, 39, of New Harbor was driving with a child passenger in his truck southbound on Route 130 when he allegedly crossed the center line into the path of a car driven by Karen McCubbin, 69, of Bristol.

The crash happened at 12:31 p.m., approximately ¾ of a mile south of the Route 129/Route 130 Split. Officials said McCubbin was killed in the crash. They said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Campbell and a 6-year-old boy were taken to Lincoln Health Miles Campus in Damariscotta. They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Campbell was wearing a seatbelt and the airbags deployed in his car. The child was sitting in a child safety seat.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to determine McCubbin’s exact cause of death.

Police said speed and alcohol were allegedly factors in this crash.