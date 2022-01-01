One killed, two hospitalized in New Year's Eve head-on-crash in Bristol.

BRISTOL, Maine — Officers in Lincoln County are investigating a deadly New Year’s Eve crash in Bristol.
According to officials, Robert G. Campbell, 39, of New Harbor was driving with a child passenger in his truck southbound on Route 130 when he allegedly crossed the center line into the path of a car driven by Karen McCubbin, 69, of Bristol.
The crash happened at 12:31 p.m., approximately ¾ of a mile south of the Route 129/Route 130 Split. Officials said McCubbin was killed in the crash. They said she was not wearing a seatbelt.
Campbell and a 6-year-old boy were taken to Lincoln Health Miles Campus in Damariscotta. They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said Campbell was wearing a seatbelt and the airbags deployed in his car. The child was sitting in a child safety seat.
The Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to determine McCubbin’s exact cause of death.
Police said speed and alcohol were allegedly factors in this crash.
Officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the deadly crash to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 207- 882-7332 or email bkane@lincolnso.me.