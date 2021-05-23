Springvale man dies in rollover crash

SANFORD, Maine — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Springvale on Sunday, the Sanford Police Department said in a release.

Police said around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the crash in the area of 175 Sunset Road where they found an SUV off the roadway on its roof. The Sanford Fire Department said the sole occupant of the car, identified Monday by police as William Renneisen of Springvale, was dead when Emergency Medical Service crews arrived.