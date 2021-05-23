Rescue crews respond to boat in distress on Sebago Lake

Police say three people on board a pontoon boat made it to shore safely, after reporting concerns of high waves taking over their boat.

SEBAGO, Maine — Three people are safe after rescue crews responded to a boat in distress on Sebago Lake.

The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Police say they received a call from three people on board a pontoon boat out on the lake. According to police dispatch, the boaters were concerned about the high waves and afraid the waves would take over their boat.

While multiple rescue agencies prepared to respond to the call, the first crew on scene was a fire rescue boat from Raymond. According to police dispatch, shortly thereafter, the wind changed and the boaters were able to get themselves to shore safely.

Raymond Fire Chief Bruce Tupper says the boaters did the right thing by making the call, saying, "If you're ever in trouble, or think you're in trouble, we hope no one ever hesitates to call."