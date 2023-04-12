Police investigate shooting at South Portland residence

Police are investigating a shooting at a home on B Street in South Portland, authorities say.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland police are investigating a shooting at a home on B Street, and the alleged victim was reportedly on life support as of Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.

A news release from the South Portland Police Department stated officers responded to a report of an unconscious man around 1:47 p.m. Wednesday. He was reportedly breathing but had a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The release stated this is an active investigation, and foul play can't be ruled out. Identities are being withheld at this time due to notification of families, police said.

"South Portland detectives and detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes unit are furthering this investigation," the release stated.

Correction: An earlier version of this story noted that the alleged victim was deceased due to incorrect information provided by the South Portland Police Department.