Silver Alert: South Portland woman, 35, reported missing

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Janica Jane-Marie Sublett, 35, of South Portland.

Sublett went missing from her group home at 8 Ocean House Road in South Portland Wednesday morning, according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials do not know the exact time she went missing.

Moss said Sublett has an intellectual disability and is considered endangered. She does not have a cellphone, and there are no known areas she may have gone, according to officials.

She's described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She may be wearing white shoes, officials said.