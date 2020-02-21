SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Maine State Police said a Biddeford woman is lucky to be alive after she was found unresponsive behind the wheel with a needle sticking out of her arm.

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon, when the 33-year-old woman drove her car into the guardrails at the South Portland exit of the Maine Turnpike. When Trooper Jesse Duda arrived at the crash, he found the woman slumped over her steering wheel unconscious with a needle in her arm.

Trooper Duda gave the woman two doses of Narcan and was able to revive her. The woman was transported to a Portland hospital, treated, and released.

State police said the woman was not charged and that her name is not being released. Damage to the car was minor.

According to state police, Narcan is a brand of Naloxone - a nasal spray that helps reverse an opioid overdose. State police said it is available at most Maine pharmacies without a prescription.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there are resources to get help.

MaineHealth Opioid Use Treatment and Resources.

Maine addiction treatment.

RELATED: U.S. Department of Labor awards grant to the Maine Department of Labor in response to opioid crisis

RELATED: Three women with addiction-prone pasts open Millinocket recovery center

RELATED: Portland to offer free weekly overdose response training

RELATED: Maine CDC warns tainted drugs causing overdoses in Cumberland County