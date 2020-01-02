MAINE, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is seeing a spike in overdose cases related to illicit drugs in southern Maine.

The CDC issued a warning Saturday afternoon, where they say at least ten cases have been reported since January 31st.

People required emergency care at local hospitals, and naloxone was administered to patients who experienced symptoms associated with an opioid overdose.

No deaths have been attributed, but they say in some cases multiple doses of naloxone were required to revive patients.

The cases have occurred in Cumberland County, but the geographic extent of the risk is still being determined.

Maine CDC is working with the Northern New England Poison Center and the Maine Department of Public Safety to closely monitor the situation.

“We’re acting aggressively to alert Maine people to this potentially deadly situation,” said Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine CDC. “People need to be aware of this tainted product on the streets. If someone overdoses, call 911 immediately and administer naloxone if you have it. It could save a life.”

Recognizing an opioid overdose can be difficult. If you aren’t sure, it is best to treat the situation like an overdose. Call 911 or seek medical care for the individual and administer naloxone if it’s available. Do not leave the person alone. Signs of an overdose may include:

Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or loss of consciousness

Slow, shallow breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Pale, blue, or cold skin

For more information:

Substance use disorder help in Maine: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/samhs/gethelp/

Maine Opioid Helpline: dial 211, text your ZIP code to 898-211, or email info@211maine.org

Maine Opioid data dashboard: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/syndromic

