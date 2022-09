Alison Parker has reportedly not been seen or heard from in several weeks.

PORTLAND, Maine — South Berwick police are asking the public to help in the search for a woman who is missing.

Alison Parker has reportedly not been seen or heard from in several weeks, and her family is concerned for her welfare, according to a Facebook post on the South Berwick Police Department page.

According to the post, Parker drives a black Subaru Forester with Maine plates.

Police ask that anyone with information about Parker's whereabouts to call them at 207-384-2254.

