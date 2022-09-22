Missing NH woman located by game wardens in Maine state park

The woman, 35, was located around 4:45 a.m. in Vaughan Woods State Park on Thursday. She had been missing since Wednesday morning.

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Maine Game Warden Michael Latti and Game Warden K9 Luna located a New Hampshire woman in South Berwick Thursday morning after she had been missing since Wednesday morning.

South Berwick police located an unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release issued by the Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife on Thursday.

After contacting the family of the owner of the vehicle, police learned it belonged to 35-year-old Jennifer Foxlow of Rollinsford, NH, who her family said was last seen around 10:15 a.m Wednesday, according to the release.

After an initial search of the area by police, a York County sheriff’s deputy, and a K9 proved unsuccessful, officials contacted the Maine Warden Service around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, the release said.

Around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, game wardens began searching the state park woods. Officials said K9 Luna picked up a scent around 4:30 a.m.

"When Warden K9 handler Latti called out for Luna, Luna barked, indicating she had located the missing person at approximately 4:45 a.m. this morning," the release said. "Foxlow responded as well."

Foxlow was assisted out of the woods by game wardens, according to the release. No injuries were found following an examination done by York County EMS.

The release said Foxlow was transported to Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, as a precaution.

No additional information has been released.