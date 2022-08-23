Skowhegan looks to revitalize its waterfront

"Our riverfront has so much potential, and right now it's not being utilized to its full potential."

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Skowhegan is looking to spruce up its riverfront and is inviting community members to share ideas and give feedback on designs.

The goal is to make an area that's available for walking and biking along the river and river access between 39 Water St. and 225 Water St. in downtown Skowhegan.

Project leaders are seeking the public's input on design concepts for the development. The design team is holding open studio hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 181 Water Street on Tuesday and Wednesday for community members to see drafts.

"Our riverfront has so much potential, and right now it's not being utilized to its full potential," Kristina Cannon, executive director of Maine Street Skowhegan, said. "There's chain-link fences and dumpsters out by the river right now, and I'm hoping we can take another look at our beautiful river gorge and say, 'How do we make this more welcoming?"

On Tuesday, there will be a meeting for public comment from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Then on Wednesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m., the design team will give a presentation and plans for the next steps.

The town and nonprofit Main Street Skowhegan received a $2 million grant from the federal government to fund the development, according to Cannon.

Cannon said she's hoping construction will start summer 2023.