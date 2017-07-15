2022 Maine fair schedule released

MAINE, USA — It's never too early to start thinking about fried dough, tractor pulls, farm animals, and all the other fun that comes with the fair season in Maine. Especially after many fairs were canceled in Maine over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With that in mind, the Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs has released its 2022 Maine fair schedule. Rejoice (and mark your calendars)!
Here's the full list in order by date:
Monmouth Fair: June 22 - 25
Houlton Agricultural Fair: July 1 - 4
Ossipee Valley Fair: July 7 - 10
Waterford Worlds Fair: July 15 - 17
Pittston Fair: July 21 - 24
Union Fair: July 27 - July 31
Bangor Fair: July 28 - August 6
Northern Maine Fair: July 30 - August 7
Topsham Fair: August 7 - 14
Skowhegan State Fair: August 11 - 20
Maine Farm Days: August 24 - 25
Acton Fair: August 25 - 28
Piscataquis Valley Fair: August 25 - 28
Pembroke Trotting Park: August 20 - 21
Washington County Fair: August 27 - 28
Windsor Fair: August 28 - September 5
Blue Hill Fair: September 1 - 5
Harmony Free Fair: September 2 - 5
Springfield Fair: September 3
Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair: September 8 - 11
Litchfield Fair: September 9 - 11
Oxford Fair: September 14 - 17
New Portland Lions Fair: September 16 - 18
Farmington Fair: September 18 - 24
Common Ground Country Fair: September 23 - 25
Cumberland Fair: September 25 - October 1
Fryeburg Fair: October 2 - 9
