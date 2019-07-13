PORTLAND, Maine — The man who was involved in a hit and run while on his skateboard on Cumberland Avenue on Wednesday has died.

Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin tells NEWS CENTER Maine that Wayne Harwood, 25, of Portland, died Saturday as a result of his injuries in the accident.

Harwood was being treated at Maine Medical Center.

Police are still seeking the public's assistance in locating the driver of the car that hit Harwood.

The car's described by police as a white sedan, and should have damage to its passenger side.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207.874.8532 or 207.874.8575.

