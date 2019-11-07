PORTLAND, Maine — Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating the driver involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday in Portland that seriously injured a skateboarder.

Wayne Harwood, 25, collided with a car on Cumberland Avenue in Portland's Parkside neighborhood just after 11 p.m. while riding a skateboard, police said. Officers believe he entered Cumberland Avenue from Avon Street.

Police said the driver of the car fled, and was last seen heading east on Cumberland Avenue toward High Street.

The car's described by police as a white sedan, and should have damage to its passenger side.

Harwood was being treated at Maine Medical Center for serious injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207.874.8532 or 207.874.8575.