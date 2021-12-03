SILVER ALERT: 78-year-old Farmington man with dementia last seen Thursday

Stephen Salisbury, 78, was last seen around on Galilee Road in Farmington on Thursday. Police say he has dementia and may not know his way home.

According to police, the 78-year-old man should be driving a red 2014 Toyota Corolla with Maine plate 9894NA.

He's 6'2" and 135 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair.

A black Yorkie-Poo dog may be with him, police said. Salisbury may be heading to an unknown destination in New Hampshire.

