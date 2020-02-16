SEBAGO, Maine — The mother of Sarah McCarthy is leaving no stone unturned in the search for her missing daughter.

Elizabeth McCarthy is at the center of the search effort in Sarah's hometown of Sebago on Sunday, February 16.

Sarah, known to friends as "Sarie," hasn't been seen since around midnight on Friday, February 14, when she left work at Fairgrounds Restaurant in Cornish.

Police said Sarah contacted family a short time later but seemed disoriented and confused about her location, saying she was lost and cold. She was on her way to join friends in Conway, N.H., but never arrived.

Sarah's mother says it's not like her daughter to disappear, and she is worried that perhaps someone at the restaurant drugged her drink.

At some point in her drive, Elizabeth McCarthy says Sarah pulled over and was approached by a woman who knocked on her window and asked if she was okay. Elizabeth is hoping that unknown woman will come forward with whatever information she can provide.

NEWS CENTER Maine

Sarah was driving a dark blue 2010 Subaru Forester. She is 28 years old with brown hair and blue eyes, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She is likely wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with information to help with the search to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department at (207) 693-3369.