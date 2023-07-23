Search continues for missing 18-year-old lobsterman near Petit Manan Point

Tylar Michaud, 18, a commercial lobsterman, was reported missing Friday night after he didn't return from a day of hauling traps, officials said.

STEUBEN, Maine — Officials with multiple agencies will continue searching for a missing 18-year-old lobsterman near Petit Manan Point in Steuben Sunday.

Tylar Michaud, of Steuben, was reported missing Friday night around 5:00 p.m. after he didn’t return home from a day of hauling and setting his traps near Petit Manan Point, according to an email by the Maine Marine Patrol.

Officials said a local fisherman found Michaud’s empty boat, Top Gun, Friday night in the same area. The Marine Patrol is focusing on the waters and shoreline near where Michaud's boat was found in its search efforts Sunday.

Marine Patrol officials told NEWS CENTER Maine on Sunday that more than two dozen local fishermen assisted with the search over the weekend.

"The first night when we got the call, there was probably 25 fisherman that went out and hauled through his gear to figure out where he may have been," Maine Marine Patrol Sgt. Sean Dow said.

According to Dow, local fisherman checked Michaud's traps to help determine his last known location. That, along with checking cell phone records helped narrow the search area to around Petit Manan Bar, near Petit Manan Point off the coast of Steuben.

"They continued searching yesterday, they're continuing today, it's been amazing to see the community outreach and support," Dow said.

The Army National Guard and Maine Forest Service will contribute aerial assistance as part of the search Sunday, according to Dow. Private pilots also volunteered aid.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard suspended its search for Michaud after 40 hours according to a tweet and press release sent out Sunday afternoon.

“The decision to suspend a search and rescue case is one of the most difficult decisions I must make. Our thoughts remain with Tylar’s family, friends, and loved ones” Commander Megan Drewniak, Deputy Sector Commander of Sector Northern New England, said in a release.

Search crews ran into difficulties during their efforts Saturday due to fog in the area.

According to a letter to families shared on social media, Michaud is a 2023 graduate of Sumner Memorial High School.

"During his time at Sumner, Tylar touched the lives of many within our close-knit community. He was not only an exceptional student but also a compassionate, kind-hearted individual who always went above and beyond to lend a helping hand to others. His smile and unwavering positivity brightened the lives of everyone he encountered, leaving a lasting impression on the hearts of teachers, staff, and fellow students alike," Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus principal Jackson Green wrote.

Mental health experts will be available for students, staff, and community members at the Sumner Learning Campus on Monday from 8:00 - 5:00 pm.