Crews are actively searching for the vessel, Top Gun, according to a tweet Saturday afternoon.

JONESPORT, Maine — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing mariner after their fishing vessel, Top Gun, was found empty near Jonesport.

According to a tweet by the Coast Guard, crews from Maine and Massachusetts are involved in the search.

The missing fisherman is Tylar Michaud, according to Gouldsboro Fire Rescue. Michaud is a recent graduate of Sumner High School in Sullivan.