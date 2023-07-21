Portland fire crews rescue six people in one day from water-related incidents

Six people, including two children, were rescued Thursday by Portland fire crews in two separate water-related incidents.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Six people were rescued by Portland fire crews in two separate water-related incidents on Thursday.

The first incident took place off East End Beach, while the other was in the Presumpscot River on the Westbrook town line, the Portland Fire Department said in a news release.

Shortly before 10:45 a.m., fire crews responded to an alarm for two swimmers "in trouble" about 100 yards off East End Beach, the department said.

"Responding in Marine 3, the Marine Division crew was able to quickly locate one person stranded on a small island," the release said. "Rescue efforts were redirected to two additional swimmers in the water clutching mooring equipment."

Fire crews provided floatation devices to the two swimmers when a fourth person was found to be in distress, too, according to the release.

"The crew repositioned to the fourth swimmer to provide and secure a personal floatation device," the release stated. "Once the safety of all four had been ensured by their donning of personal flotation devices, individuals in distress were then retrieved by the Marine Division crew with Marine 3 and all were returned safely to shore."

During this first incident, no injuries were reported.

The second incident happened shortly before 4:45 p.m. when fire crews responded to a report of two children "stranded" in the Presumpscot River in the area of Forest Avenue near the Westbrook town line, the department said in the release.

Fire crews arrived at the scene within minutes and locate and establish contact with the children.

"The children were found to be cold, scared, and reporting they were unable to swim," the release said. "They were clinging to the structure of the bridge and a submerged log approximately 50 feet from shore, the strong current and high water levels causing them to submerge intermittently."

Fire crews conducted an initial rapid attempt to assist in self-rescue with a life ring and rope, but after recognizing the urgency of the incident, as well as the condition of the two children, three fire department members "aggressively entered the river with the life ring and personal flotation devices for the children," the department said.

The fire crew members were able to reach the children, secure them with floatation devices, and safely remove them from the river with the help of additional fire crew members and Westbrook fire crews, the release said.

"The two children were evaluated on scene by medical staff but were not transported," the release stated. "Crews remained on scene with the children until they were successfully reunited with loved ones."

No injuries were reported in the second incident.