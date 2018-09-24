BIDDEFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Saving the clock tower in Biddeford may not help teenagers travel through time or power a DeLorean, BUT it will help preserve a community landmark that is more than a century old.

The clock tower in Biddeford has been selected to participate in an upcoming national campaign for a substantial historic preservation grant.

City officials say the preservation funding, which will be determined by public vote, would help preserve and rehabilitate the City Hall clock tower to protect it as a community landmark for years to come.

Biddeford is the only community in the state of Maine to have a project selected to compete for this funding opportunity.

The Biddeford City Hall clock tower is an 1895 landmark designed by Portland architect John Calvin Stevens. It was neglected for decades leading to substantial deterioration and leaking.

For movie fans, Biddeford's campaign evokes memories of "Back to the Future." A clock tower preservation effort was a central plot point. The lightning bolt that damaged the clock was harnessed to power a time machine in order to send the time-displaced lead character back to his proper place in history.

