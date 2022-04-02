Truck catches fire plowing in Rumford during icy storm

Roger White was plowing in Rumford when he smelled smoke and knew he had to get out of his truck.

RUMFORD, Maine — A man from Rumford was plowing in Friday's storm when he started to smell smoke in his truck and knew he needed to get out.

Roger White of Rumford told NEWS CENTER Maine he was plowing out a local business at 4:30 a.m. on Friday when the smell of smoke started to make him concerned about his RAM 3500 truck.

White said he thought it was his transmission.

"It had been getting hot lately," he said. "I started to smell smoke and got out."

He said he called for help but it took firefighters a while to get there because he was in the backwoods and in order for help to get to him, he himself had to be plowed to by the highway department.

Once the fire was extinguished, White had his truck towed to his house. He estimates the value of the truck to be around $40,000 and is a total loss.