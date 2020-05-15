BERWICK, Maine — Non profit organizations are having to be creative with annual fundraisers due to safety precautions amid the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration is underway for the 3rd annual Putts Fore PD charity golf tournament. The event raises money for Team Fox. A grass roots community fundraising program of the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Every cent donated by Team Fox members goes to research programs to help find a cure for Parkinson's Disease.

Participants must register on the Putts Fore PD website.

Each golfer registers online on our website with credit/debit card (no cash or checks)

Each team has a maximum of 4 players.

. Participants must also schedule a tee time in advance with the Links at Outlook Golf Course in Berwick. Participants must have valid ID and present a Putts Fore PD Voucher invoice at check in.

The tournament runs from May 15th through June 12. The tournament is open this week to York County residents.

Putts Fore PD is a non-profit fundraising organization started by several families from South Berwick directly affect by Parkinson's Disease. They include Ralph Hyson diagnosed at the age of 54, Michelle Richards who was diagnosed at the age of 41 and Gary Parmley diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease Dementia in his 60's. Last year's Putts Fore PD raised more than 8-thousand dollars.

