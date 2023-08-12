x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Public Safety

14-year-old reported missing in Greater Bangor

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bangor Police Department.
Credit: Bangor Police Department
Bangor Police are searching for 14-year-old Olyvea Spade

BANGOR, Maine — A 14-year-old Bangor girl has been reported missing a second time this month. 

Bangor police confirmed a missing person report has been filed on behalf of Olyvea Spade and that they were investigating. 

No other details were released. 

According to previous reports, Spade has brown eyes and dark hair and is about 5-foot-7 and weighs about 145 pounds. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384. 

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Related Articles

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

14-year-old reported missing in Greater Bangor

Before You Leave, Check This Out