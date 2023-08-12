14-year-old reported missing in Greater Bangor

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bangor Police Department.

BANGOR, Maine — A 14-year-old Bangor girl has been reported missing a second time this month.

Bangor police confirmed a missing person report has been filed on behalf of Olyvea Spade and that they were investigating.

No other details were released.

According to previous reports, Spade has brown eyes and dark hair and is about 5-foot-7 and weighs about 145 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384.