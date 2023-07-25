As more people continue to be rescued from the Saco River, how can you stay safe?

The Maine Game Warden Service said the best thing you can do is wear a life vest and call ahead before your canoe or tubing trip.

BROWNFIELD, Maine — Joyce Parker's canoe rental and campground hasn't seen as much use as it does in normal years.

At River Run Canoe Rental in Brownfield, Parker said many of her campsites have been flooded, and recent rains have made the Saco River too dangerous for canoe rentals.

"It's been very hectic because I've had to cancel campgrounds and I've had to move campers from one camp to another because of the flooding," Parker said. "I think this is the worst summer since '85 that I can remember."

Parker said with the cancellations she's had to make and the lack of people coming amid the flooding, she's lost out on around $25,000 of her tourism income. Despite losing money, she is determined to keep patrons safe from the river.

"It's an easy decision because I'm not putting anyone in the river I feel won't be safe, there's just no question about it," Parker said.

Meanwhile, there has been a slim percentage of canoe rental companies offering people to go in the river. In Fryeburg, 11 people were rescued out of the Saco River during the third week of July. Multiple agencies including Conway and New Hampshire's Swiftwater Rescue Team responded.

The Fryeburg Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine it is charging the rental company that gave the 11 people canoes thousands of dollars for the rescue.

The rescues have also continued to pile up on the Saco, with eight people rescued over Monday and Tuesday morning in Brownfield.

Maine State Game Wardens launched an airboat Tuesday afternoon to warn people about the dangers of the river, and make sure people had proper safety equipment on board.

"Make sure people are taking it seriously, assessing hazards," Sergeant Kyle Hladik said.

Sergeant Hladik said common dangers under flood conditions are submerged trees that may only be inches below the surface and could trap or tip people over.

"Take time to put some thought and planning into your trip," Sergeant Hladik said.

Other canoe rental companies, like Saco Bound in Conway, keep tabs on the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS offers updated statistics on watersheds throughout the country, including in Maine and New Hampshire, where the Saco River flows.

"We make the call every morning of what the youngest age customer will be for the day," Kyle Day, the general manager for Saco Bound, said.

Day said while this week is easier on the New Hampshire portion of the Saco River than last week, they are still closely monitoring the situation.

"This is for the public, we always recommend all of our customers look at this... everyone can be safe on the water and take the right precautions."