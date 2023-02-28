Last bison home safe after three escape in Aroostook County

According to an update Tuesday night, the remaining bison was found on Route 167.

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published February 27, 2022.

The last bison has safely made its way home after three escaped in Aroostook County on Monday.

Police said the owner and units from the Fort Fairfield and Presque Isle Police Departments were able to bring the animal back home safely.

2/28/23 7:50PM. Update on the bison situation. The last bison was located on Route 167 and the owner, PIPD and FFPD units were able to get the animal home safely. Thank you everyone for your assistance. Posted by Fort Fairfield Police Department on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Police were first notified of the escaped bison on Route 167 around 7 a.m. on Monday, according to an earlier news release.

Several breaks in the fence may have resulted in the escaped bison, police said.

Charges are currently pending as a result of the incident.