Colby College security officials address report of aggressive coyote

The report of an aggressive coyote came on Wednesday evening, officials say.

WATERVILLE, Maine —

Security officials at Colby College received a report about an aggressive coyote on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson with the college told NEWS CENTER Maine the coyote was reportedly at the top of Runnals Hill near the college's observatory.

"Based on the incident we advised our community to stay away from that area, as well as other wooded locations on campus until further notice," the spokesperson said.

Officials added the animal hasn't been seen since Wednesday's incident.

"The Maine Warden Service of the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife was notified and is bringing resources to address the situation and advise on how best to proceed with mitigating any potential risks to our community," the spokesperson said.