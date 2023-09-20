Maine man, 77, attacked by fox while taking out trash

The fox bit David Polley on his leg and hand as Polley was trying to get the animal off of him, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said.

FARMINGDALE, Maine — A 77-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a gray fox while taking out his trash Tuesday.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. at David Polley's home in Farmingdale, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The fox bit Polley on his leg and hand as Polley was trying to get the animal off of him, according to Latti.

Polley was taken to a hospital to be treated for his bites and receive a rabies shot, Latti said.

Game wardens and a wildlife control agent responded to Polley's home around 10:30 a.m. and eventually shot and killed the fox, according to Latti.

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories