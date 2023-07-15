Man rescued after being stranded on island in Androscoggin River

The man swam to the island while holding onto a rope tied to shore, but the rope dislodged, and he was unable to get back to shore safely, officials said.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A man who was swimming in the Androscoggin River required rescue Thursday after becoming stranded due to fast currents and high water levels.

Brunswick police and fire departments responded to a call in the area of the Androscoggin Swinging Bridge off Mill Street after a man reportedly became stranded on an island in the river.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Brunswick Police Department, the man swam to the island while holding onto a rope tied to shore, but the rope dislodged, and he was unable to get back to shore safely.

Fire crews launched their boat and were able to return the man to shore.

No injuries were reported.

The departments urged caution, saying the high volume of rainfall has increased dangers associated with moving water.