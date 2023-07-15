x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Public Safety

Man rescued after being stranded on island in Androscoggin River

The man swam to the island while holding onto a rope tied to shore, but the rope dislodged, and he was unable to get back to shore safely, officials said.
Credit: Amy Leonard
Androscoggin river, Brunswick Maine Credit: Amy Leonard

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A man who was swimming in the Androscoggin River required rescue Thursday after becoming stranded due to fast currents and high water levels. 

Brunswick police and fire departments responded to a call in the area of the Androscoggin Swinging Bridge off Mill Street after a man reportedly became stranded on an island in the river. 

According to a Facebook post shared by the Brunswick Police Department, the man swam to the island while holding onto a rope tied to shore, but the rope dislodged, and he was unable to get back to shore safely.

Fire crews launched their boat and were able to return the man to shore. 

No injuries were reported. 

The departments urged caution, saying the high volume of rainfall has increased dangers associated with moving water.

Posted by Brunswick, Maine Police Department on Friday, July 14, 2023

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Knox County receives federal grant to tackle mental health crises

Before You Leave, Check This Out