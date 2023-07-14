Maine food truck owners smoke 200 pounds of meat for Vermont flooding victims

The couple grew up in the Ludlow area affected by Monday's catastrophic flooding.

LUDLOW, Vt. — Monday's flooding in Vermont has been catastrophic for the region.

Some Mainers have committed to helping those impacted, including a pair of talented cooks.

Hannah Josselyn and Dylan Williams run the Grindstone BBQ food truck out of Durham, Maine. They were both raised in the Ludlow, Vermont area, and immediately wanted to help loved ones and their neighbors.

So, they packed up nearly 200 pounds of meat, drove west, and set up Friday morning in downtown Ludlow, which received some of the worst damage in the state. While their food smoked, they sat down, virtually, with us and said a meal can be more than just a meal.

"Getting people together and being able to converse, it might lighten someone's day just a little bit," Williams said. "You know, just that interaction that comes with cooking and serving food for people."

111 Mainers with the American Red Cross also made the trek to Vermont. They planned to stay deployed for two weeks: handing out water, comforting victims, and filling some of their most immediate needs in the aftermath.