PHIPPSBURG, Maine — Beach-goers at Popham Beach in Phippsburg were evacuated from the water after a possible shark sighting.

It happened at around 2 pm on Sunday.

A viewer sent NEWS CENTER Maine photos of the crowd on the beach waiting out the evacuation as well as a photo of what appears to be a shark in the water.

The viewer who sent us the photos says lifeguards and Park Rangers told people to get out of the water because of a possible shark sighting.

Folks have been discussing the shark sighting on the facebook page "I LOVE Popham Beach."

One person posted: "Was there a shark siting today? People have been saying that."

Tabby Oakes I LOVE Popham Beach! has 5,500 members. Sun, Surf & Sand! Miles of beautiful beach, Fort Popham, Fort Baldwin, Spinney's! And don't forget to take time...

NEWS CENTER Maine has not been able to verify the shark sighting with Popham Beach Park Rangers.