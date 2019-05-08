PHIPPSBURG, Maine — Beach-goers at Popham Beach in Phippsburg were evacuated from the water after a possible shark sighting.
It happened at around 2 pm on Sunday.
A viewer sent NEWS CENTER Maine photos of the crowd on the beach waiting out the evacuation as well as a photo of what appears to be a shark in the water.
The viewer who sent us the photos says lifeguards and Park Rangers told people to get out of the water because of a possible shark sighting.
Folks have been discussing the shark sighting on the facebook page "I LOVE Popham Beach."
One person posted: "Was there a shark siting today? People have been saying that."
NEWS CENTER Maine has not been able to verify the shark sighting with Popham Beach Park Rangers.