Portland voters to decide future of minimum wage

Question D, one of 13 ballot questions in the city, looks to eliminate the sub-minimum wage and raise the minimum wage to $18 per hour.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Less than one month until election day, those on all sides of Portland's 13 referendum questions are letting their voices be heard.

On Wednesday, the ballot question committee One Fair Wage held a press conference in support of Question D. That question, brought about through a citizen-initiated referendum conducted by the Maine Democratic Socialists of America, looks to raise the minimum wage to $18 and eliminate the sub-minimum wage.

"Portland values are standing up for workers, providing livable wages, and doing the right thing," Joe Lazzerini, a director with One Fair Wage said.

During the press conference, supporters of Question D, including a handful of delivery drivers, servers, restaurant owners, and State Representative from Portland Mike Sylvester shared their support for the measure.

"We committed to minimum wage with tips on top, to start a culture change and to do our part," Corrinna Stum, owner of Ruby's West End, said.

Stum said that when she opened her restaurant in Portland in 2021, they began paying employees the full minimum wage.

"We have an overwhelming positive response. We always leave a line for additional tip for servers to receive directly from the guest, and seven out of ten times, the guest is leaving additional money for the servers, just to go straight to them," Stum said. "And the conversational feedback is that this is great, this is what we should be doing."

There is vocal opposition to raising wages and eliminating the tip-wage, however. Multiple ballot question committees looking to influence voters have filed reports with the City of Portland.

"As the base wage for tipped workers go up, tips go down subsequently," Joshua Chaisson, a long-time server in Portland and advocate against question D.

Chaisson is fearful that if the ballot question passes, it will lead to fewer jobs for servers, and force restaurants to adopt more automation.

"If question D were to come to pass, you would see an enormous shift towards counter service eliminating the need for half the front of house staff," Chaisson said.

Chaisson is affiliated with the ballot question committee Restaurant Industry United. On Wednesday, advocates with One Fair Wage argued that its opponents are funded with corporate, out of state funds.

According to campaign finance filings with the City of Portland, the National Restaurant Association donated $50,000 to Restaurant Industry United, and Uber and DoorDash each donated $25,000 to the organization which is working to defeat the ballot question.

Chaisson pointed out however, the only contribution filed on One Fair Wage's October quarterly report comes from the national One Fair Wage group, which is based in Massachusetts. Campaign filings show that was an in-kind contribution of $5,000.

If Question D were to pass, it would raise the minimum wage to $18 in 2025. One Fair Wage said service workers would receive tips on top of the $18.

You can read the full language of the question here.