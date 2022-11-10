Portland ballot questions draw significant contributions to ballot question committee

The Enough is Enough BQC is encouraging voters to reject all referendum questions and has raised more than $430,000, according to campaign filing report.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland voters will face 13 different ballot questions this November, and several ballot question committees have formed in an effort to raise money to help influence voters.

According to campaign finance reports filed with the City of Portland, eight groups have formed and have collectively raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. The group Enough is Enough, which is encouraging voters to reject all ballot measures, has raised more than $439,000.

"I think the money raised during this campaign is directly reflective of the importance of the questions that are on the ballot," Quincy Hentzel, president and CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, said. "I think these 13 ballot referendums are going to have a direct impact on many different people who work in Portland, and it's going to make Portland more expensive to live."

Filings show that the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce contributed $25,000 to Enough is Enough. While many of the donations are from local businesses, residents, and local interest groups, some donations from national organizations are drawing backlash.

"We all know money buys a lot in politics, but it doesn't buy Portland voters," Zack Barowitz, a former charter commissioner, said.

According to campaign filings, companies including DoorDash and Uber each donated $50,000 to Enough is Enough.

"I think it comes down to Portlanders, regardless of how they feel about the corporations' rights to spend money in our city, they don't want their votes to be bought," Catherine Buxton, another former charter commissioner said.

Enough is Enough is outraising the other ballot question committees by a significant margin. Filings show the next closest fundraiser that has filed an October Quarterly Report is the Restaurant Industry United group, which reports it has raised more than $128,000.

In 2020, Portland voters saw five different referendum questions. According to filings, no ballot question committee that year raised more than $200,000.

"So much money is going into a campaign that is opposing a slate of ballot questions, one of which is about reforming and reeling in campaign spending," Buxton said, as she referenced the Fair Elections proposal that Portland voters will see as Question 3.

Portland voters will have the final say over the 13 questions on November 8. Early voting is also now open at local town offices. You can also request an absentee ballot.